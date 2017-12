FATHER Christmas greeted shoppers as they walked past Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, Henley.

Santa sat in the shop’s front window on Tuesday as a “living display” and spoke with children about their Christmas wishes.

Laurence Morris, who owns the business, said: “It’s something we do every year.

“We might as well because he’s putting on weight and always pops in to get his suit altered!

“It’s just abit of fun to get people into the festive spirit.”

Mr Morris is pictured with Santa and shop manager Fiona Crook.