ABOUT 70 older people attended a community Christmas lunch at Nettlebed Village Club.

They were served home-made vegetable soup with bread rolls, apple crumble with custard, mince pies, cheese and biscuits and a hot drink.

Entertainment was provided by pupils from Nettlebed Community School, who performed carols and modern songs and invited the diners to sing along.

Father Christmas visited the event and handed out festive goodies such as chocolate biscuits provided by Waitrose’s Wallingford branch.

The lunch, which is open to all villagers of retirement age, was organised by villager Claire Harwood and a team of volunteers.

Mrs Harwood said: “Attendance was down a bit because of the weather. The pavements were slippery and some people didn’t want to go out, although we tried to give lifts to as many people as possible.

“It was still very successful and everybody enjoyed themselves. The day afterwards I received a lot of phone calls and thank-you letters from people saying what a wonderful time they’d had.”

Top, organisers Ali Simmons, Susan Byers, Sue Worth, Claire Harwood, Geoff Bond and Wendy Tilbury and volunteers; left, volunteer Malcolm Lewis pouring wine for guests; right, guests Giles Myrtle, Alexandra Hodgson and Delia Etherington