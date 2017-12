RESIDENTS of Goring are being reminded that this year’s Christmas Eve torchlight parade has been cancelled.

The annual event has been incorrectly publicised in the latest edition of the BBC’s Countryfile magazine but, as the Henley Standard reported in September, it is not taking place due to health and safety concerns about the number of people who attend each year.

It could return next Christmas but is likely to be a more low-key gathering aimed solely at the community rather than visitors. Organisers are to meet next month to discuss the issue.