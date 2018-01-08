Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Curry and quiz

A QUIZ and curry evening will be held at St Michael’s Church hall in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, on January 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available from the church.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33