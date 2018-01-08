Common work

Study into whether cramped village school should move
Monday, 08 January 2018
THE Kingwood Common Conservation Group will carry out work in the area on Monday.
The volunteers will meet at Cherry Croft at 9.45am and work until 1pm with a tea break. They will do exactly the same on January 20.
The group was formed in October with help from the Chiltern Society and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.
