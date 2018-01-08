Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Common work

THE Kingwood Common Conservation Group will carry out work in the area on Monday.

The volunteers will meet at Cherry Croft at 9.45am and work until 1pm with a tea break. They will do exactly the same on January 20.

The group was formed in October with help from the Chiltern Society and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33