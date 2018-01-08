Leander celebrates bicentenary

LEANDER Club will hold events across the world to mark its 200th anniversary.

The first will be the launch of a book about the club’s history at No 11 Downing Street on Wednesday.

Next month there will be a “meet the athletes” dinner at the club with several Olympic champions. There will also be a celebration in Dublin followed by one in Sydney in March.

On May 2 there will be a service at St Paul’s Cathedral while on May 22 there will be a reception at the club and a dinner in New York hosted by club president Jeremy Randall and his predecessor Sir George Cox.

The celebrations will conclude with a bicentenary banquet on October 10 at the Guildhall in London.