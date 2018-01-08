Leander celebrates bicentenary

Study into whether cramped village school should move
LEANDER Club will hold events across the world to mark its 200th anniversary.
The first will be the launch of a book about the club’s history at No 11 Downing Street on Wednesday.
Next month there will be a “meet the athletes” dinner at the club with several Olympic champions. There will also be a celebration in Dublin followed by one in Sydney in March.
On May 2 there will be a service at St Paul’s Cathedral while on May 22 there will be a reception at the club and a dinner in New York hosted by club president Jeremy Randall and his predecessor Sir George Cox.
The celebrations will conclude with a bicentenary banquet on October 10 at the Guildhall in London.
