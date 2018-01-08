Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Leander celebrates bicentenary

LEANDER Club will hold events across the world to mark its 200th anniversary.

The first will be the launch of a book about the club’s history at No 11 Downing Street on Wednesday.

Next month there will be a “meet the athletes” dinner at the club with several Olympic champions. There will also be a celebration in Dublin followed by one in Sydney in March.

On May 2 there will be a service at St Paul’s Cathedral while on May 22 there will be a reception at the club and a dinner in New York hosted by club president Jeremy Randall and his predecessor Sir George Cox.

The celebrations will conclude with a bicentenary banquet on October 10 at the Guildhall in London.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33