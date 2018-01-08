Monday, 08 January 2018

Entries for 10km open

ENTRIES have opened for this year’s Woodcote 10km race, which will take place on Sunday, January 14.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Pangbourne and places are limited to 600 runners, who must be aged 15 or over.

The race will set off from the village hall at 10.15am.

Participants will follow a circular route, heading west along Reading Road and South Stoke Road before turning south towards Goring via Grove Farm and Icknield Road. They will then head back to Woodcote along Elvendon Road and Battle Road before returning to the village centre along Goring Road.

The route is relatively hilly with only about 1.5km taking place on level ground.

Runners will be chip-timed and the results will be published in the Henley Standard the following Friday.

Entry costs £16 with a £2 discount for affiliated club members. To sign up, visit www.woodcote10k.org.uk

• Runners and spectators are being urged not to park in Reading Road and to share lifts where possible to avoid congestion. This follows complaints from villagers after last year’s event that it caused chaos in the village centre. Limited parking will be available at Langtree School.

