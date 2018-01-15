Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village fete returning under new organisers

WOODCOTE’S fete has been resurrected.

The event, which did not happen last year due to a lack of organisers, is to take place on the village green on Saturday, September 15 from noon to 5pm.

There will be stalls run by charities and community groups as well as a prize raffle and auction, a tug o’ war contest and live music by local performers.

An art, cookery and produce show will take place at the village hall.

Parish councillor Malcolm Smith said: “We’ve managed to cajole several people to get involved, some of whom are newcomers and some of whom have been involved in previous years.

“We have divided the various tasks between us and are being a little less ambitious this year. We want to make it more of a traditional fete but still need help and the more we have, the merrier.

“We need help with all sorts of things, including running the raffle and getting prizes together, as well as helping with the set-up and clean-up on the day itself.

“If anyone can spare a couple of hours a month, we’d like to hear from them.”

The fete was launched as Woodcote Festival in 2008 by Dot Tyler, who stepped down in 2014. Fellow villager Helena McBride then took over and added extra attractions like a fun dog show but stepped down in 2016 due to other commitments.

Anybody who can help should email woodcote
villagefete@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33