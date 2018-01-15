Village fete returning under new organisers

WOODCOTE’S fete has been resurrected.

The event, which did not happen last year due to a lack of organisers, is to take place on the village green on Saturday, September 15 from noon to 5pm.

There will be stalls run by charities and community groups as well as a prize raffle and auction, a tug o’ war contest and live music by local performers.

An art, cookery and produce show will take place at the village hall.

Parish councillor Malcolm Smith said: “We’ve managed to cajole several people to get involved, some of whom are newcomers and some of whom have been involved in previous years.

“We have divided the various tasks between us and are being a little less ambitious this year. We want to make it more of a traditional fete but still need help and the more we have, the merrier.

“We need help with all sorts of things, including running the raffle and getting prizes together, as well as helping with the set-up and clean-up on the day itself.

“If anyone can spare a couple of hours a month, we’d like to hear from them.”

The fete was launched as Woodcote Festival in 2008 by Dot Tyler, who stepped down in 2014. Fellow villager Helena McBride then took over and added extra attractions like a fun dog show but stepped down in 2016 due to other commitments.

Anybody who can help should email woodcote

villagefete@gmail.com