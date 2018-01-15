Monday, 15 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Classic drama

THE next production by the Chiltern Players will be Neil Simon’s Rumours.

The comedy tells the story of three couples who arrive at a 20th wedding anniversary to find their host has just shot himself through the earlobe.

Performances will take place at Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road from March 15 to 17.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33