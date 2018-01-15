Classic drama

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
THE next production by the Chiltern Players will be Neil Simon’s Rumours.
The comedy tells the story of three couples who arrive at a 20th wedding anniversary to find their host has just shot himself through the earlobe.
Performances will take place at Peppard war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road from March 15 to 17.
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
