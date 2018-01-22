Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Race date

THE 36th annual Wargrave 10km event will be held on Sunday, June 10.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the race, which will starting and finish at the recreation ground off Recreation Road.

There will be stalls by companies including Physiocare and Nuffield Health as well as refreshments for spectators.

Runners will not be permitted to wear headphones during the race following rules changes by UK Athletics.

Last year’s race, which was part of the biennial village festival, was won by former Piggott School student David Lewis.

For more information visit www.wargraverunners.org.uk/
wargrave-charity-10k

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33