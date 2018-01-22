THE 36th annual Wargrave 10km event will be held on Sunday, June 10.

Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the race, which will starting and finish at the recreation ground off Recreation Road.

There will be stalls by companies including Physiocare and Nuffield Health as well as refreshments for spectators.

Runners will not be permitted to wear headphones during the race following rules changes by UK Athletics.

Last year’s race, which was part of the biennial village festival, was won by former Piggott School student David Lewis.

For more information visit www.wargraverunners.org.uk/

wargrave-charity-10k