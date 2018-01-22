£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A QUIZ night in aid of the Goring Heath Parish Charity will take place at the village hall on February 3, starting at 8pm.
Villagers are invited to enter teams of about six. The cost is £12 per head, whichincludes a fish and chip supper. There will be a licensed bar.
For more information, call 0118 984 2056 or email bnt@waitrose.com
£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
