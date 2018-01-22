£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
A FREE fitness taster session for the over-60s is to take place at Whitchurch village hall from 10am to noon on February 7. Participants can try gentle activities like yoga or Nordic walking and undertake a “fitness MOT”.
The workshop is part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s Go Active Gold scheme. Booking is essential on 07717 326661.
