£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
PEPPARD Revels will hold three film nights over the next few months.
The Viceroy’s House will be screened tonight (Friday), A United Kingdom on February 16 and There’s a Girl in My Soup on March 23.
All will be at Peppard war memorial hall, starting at 7pm.
Tickets must be booked in advance. Call Linda Collison on 07747 762871 or email lindacollison1@aol.com
