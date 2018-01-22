Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Film nights

PEPPARD Revels will hold three film nights over the next few months.

The Viceroy’s House will be screened tonight (Friday), A United Kingdom on February 16 and There’s a Girl in My Soup on March 23.

All will be at Peppard war memorial hall, starting at 7pm. 

Tickets must be booked in advance. Call Linda Collison on 07747 762871 or email lindacollison1@aol.com 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33