Monday, 22 January 2018

Best swim in country

AN open water swimming event from Henley to Marlow has been named the best in the UK.

The 14km Thames Marathon, which takes place in August, came top in the 2017 Racecheck Awards, which are voted for by participants, after receiving a rating of 4.94 out of 5.

Last year, more than 500 people completed the challenge, which starts at Leander Club and ends downstream at Marlow Bridge.

Jeremy Laming, co-founder of Henley Swim, which organises the event, said: “We always receive huge amounts of positive feedback after the Thames Marathon, so it is great to see the event confirmed as the best in the UK.”

Henley Swim organises three other open water swimming events in the summer, ranging in length from 200m to 2.1km.

This year’s Thames Marathon will take place on August 5. For more information and to register, visit www.henley
swim.com/thames-marathon

