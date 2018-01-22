Salvage fair gets decorative

A DECORATIVE antiques fair will be held at Fawley Hill in June.

It will be hosted by Sir William and Lady McAlpine, who have previously hosted the Salvo fair, which isn’t taking place this year as the organiser Thornton Kay is taking a year off.

Dealers in decorative antiques and textiles have also been invited to come along and join the mainstay of architectural salvage dealers.

There will also be restorers, upcyclers, a foundry, a variety of old military vehicles, vintage cars and traction engines and children’s entertainment.

The Fawley steam train will run on Saturday and Sunday and the railway and bygones museum will be open.

Lady McAlpine is organising the event with antiques dealers Gary Wallis, from Remenham, and Alix and Camilla Charpentier, from Fulham.

She said: “While this is, of course, a rare chance to find a large gathering of architectural salvage dealers, supported by some of the finest decorative antiques dealers in the country, we aim to offer a really enjoyable weekend for all the family.

“Rebellion Brewery and a selection of catering outlets will offer refreshment for all tastes. Well-known faces from the Antiques Roadshow will be on hand to offer advice and some may be selling too”

For more information, call Lady McAlpine on (01491) 571373 or (trade) Gary Wallis on 07778 020536 or email events@fawleyhill.com