Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salvage fair gets decorative

A DECORATIVE antiques fair will be held at Fawley Hill in June.

It will be hosted by Sir William and Lady McAlpine, who have previously hosted the Salvo fair, which isn’t taking place this year as the organiser Thornton Kay is taking a year off.

Dealers in decorative antiques and textiles have also been invited to come along and join the mainstay of architectural salvage dealers.

There will also be restorers, upcyclers, a foundry, a variety of old military vehicles, vintage cars and traction engines and children’s entertainment.

The Fawley steam train will run on Saturday and Sunday and the railway and bygones museum will be open.

Lady McAlpine is organising the event with antiques dealers Gary Wallis, from Remenham, and Alix and Camilla Charpentier, from Fulham.

She said: “While this is, of course, a rare chance to find a large gathering of architectural salvage dealers, supported by some of the finest decorative antiques dealers in the country, we aim to offer a really enjoyable weekend for all the family.

“Rebellion Brewery and a selection of catering outlets will offer refreshment for all tastes. Well-known faces from the Antiques Roadshow will be on hand to offer advice and some may be selling too”

For more information, call Lady McAlpine on (01491) 571373 or (trade) Gary Wallis on 07778 020536 or email events@fawleyhill.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33