10km race open for entries

THIS year’s Goring 10km race will take place on Sunday, March 4.

Up to 1,200 runners will set off from outside Storton Lodge in Icknield Road and follow a circular route around the countryside north of the village before finishing in Bourdillon Field, behind Goring Primary School.

Entrants will be chip-timed and will receive a medal. The trophies will be presented to the winners in each of 12 categories.

The runners will be offered a free flapjack, water and a hot drink, while sports massages, hot food and snacks will be on sale.

Entry costs £19, or £17 for affiliated club runners, with all proceeds going to the primary school’s parent-teacher association.

This year the group is supporting improved drama facilities at the school.

The race is expected to sell out but a limited number of places may be available on the day from 9am in the school gym.

The results will be published in the Henley Standard the following week.

To enter the race, visit

www.goring10k.com