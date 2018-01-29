Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10km race open for entries

THIS year’s Goring 10km race will take place on Sunday, March 4.

Up to 1,200 runners will set off from outside Storton Lodge in Icknield Road and follow a circular route around the countryside north of the village before finishing in Bourdillon Field, behind Goring Primary School.

Entrants will be chip-timed and will receive a medal. The trophies will be presented to the winners in each of 12 categories.

The runners will be offered a free flapjack, water and a hot drink, while sports massages, hot food and snacks will be on sale. 

Entry costs £19, or £17 for affiliated club runners, with all proceeds going to the primary school’s parent-teacher association.

This year the group is supporting improved drama facilities at the school.

The race is expected to sell out but a limited number of places may be available on the day from 9am in the school gym.

The results will be published in the Henley Standard the following week.

To enter the race, visit
www.goring10k.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33