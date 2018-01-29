Opportunity to quiz minister

THE minister for the digital and creative industries is to visit Henley on Thursday.

Margot James, MP for Stourbridge, will give a talk at a private address as part of an initiative by Henley Conservatives to give feedback from the town’s business community to the Government.

It is the first of four events planned for this year with the details of the others to be announced next month.

Tickets cost £35 and numbers are limited. Anyone interested in attending should email conservatives

forhenley@gmail.com