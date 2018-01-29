Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Opportunity to quiz minister

THE minister for the digital and creative industries is to visit Henley on Thursday.

Margot James, MP for Stourbridge, will give a talk at a private address as part of an initiative by Henley Conservatives to give feedback from the town’s business community to the Government.

It is the first of four events planned for this year with the details of the others to be announced next month.

Tickets cost £35 and numbers are limited. Anyone interested in attending should email conservatives
forhenley@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33