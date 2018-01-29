Monday, 29 January 2018

A SPECIAL service will take place at St Michael’s Church in Sonning Common to mark Women’s World Day of Prayer on March 2 at 6.30pm. There will be supper after the service and all are welcome. The event has been moved to later in the day by the Peppard and district Women’s World Day of Prayer committee to encourage more people to attend. Services will take place in 170 countries with prayers for women in Suriname in South America. The services started in Britain in 1932.

