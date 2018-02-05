Fitness day

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
A FITNESS session for the over-60s will take place at Sonning Common village hall on February 12 at 9am.
Coffee and tea will be available afterwards.
The event is being run by South Oxfordshire District Council as part of Go Active Gold, which provides activity sessions for rural communities.
Booking is essential. Call Simone Passeri on 07717 326661 or email simone.
passeri@southandvale.gov.uk
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say