Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fitness day

A FITNESS session for the over-60s will take place at Sonning Common village hall on February 12 at 9am.

Coffee and tea will be available afterwards.

The event is being run by South Oxfordshire District Council as part of Go Active Gold, which provides activity sessions for rural communities.

Booking is essential. Call Simone Passeri on 07717 326661 or email simone.
passeri@southandvale.gov.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33