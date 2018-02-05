Cooking up a battle

COMEDIAN Lucy Porter might need to be careful when she comes to the Henley Festival this summer.

Her new comedy tour is called Choose Your Battles and her promotional material has her pictured wearing a hoodie and boxing gloves.

Part of the routine will involve Porter (with the audience’s help) work out when she should stick to her guns and fight and when she can use her disarming charm to defuse the situation.

To do this she uses a number of different methods such as secret ballots, visual aids and… a punchbag with the face of Mary Berry.

Lucy should watch out because our the chef and Henley resident may be in the audience!