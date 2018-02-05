Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cooking up a battle

COMEDIAN Lucy Porter might need to be careful when she comes to the Henley Festival this summer.

Her new comedy tour is called Choose Your Battles and her promotional material has her pictured wearing a hoodie and boxing gloves.

Part of the routine will involve Porter (with the audience’s help) work out when she should stick to her guns and fight and when she can use her disarming charm to defuse the situation.

To do this she uses a number of different methods such as secret ballots, visual aids and… a punchbag with the face of Mary Berry.

Lucy should watch out because our the chef and Henley resident may be in the audience!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33