Trotting back

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
THE 10th annual Thames Trot, a 50-mile ultra-marathon from Iffley in Oxford to Henley will take place tomorrow (Saturday).
The competitors will follow the Thames Path and should begin arriving in Henley shortly before 3pm.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say