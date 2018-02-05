Bakers use their loaf to help charities and the needy

A BAKING group in Peppard is making bread to help those in need.

Members of Compassionate Loaf meet at Springwater Church in Blounts Court Road every Monday.

The group was started three years ago by Clare Pelling and Jane McIlroy after they had taken a course in bread-making and decided to use their new skill to support charities.

Some of the bread is given to the needy but most is sold at various events, helping the women raise £14,000 to date for good causes. Mrs Pelling, a member of the congregation at the church, and Mrs McIlroy now pass on their baking skills to people who come to the meetings each week.

She said: “We still give bread to charities but wanted to get more people coming to bake so we could make more bread.

“The church has come on board and together we have a big vision. It recently made the kitchen bigger, which means we can do much more.”

All the bread is made using flour from Wessex Mill in Wantage. Mrs Pelling, from Shiplake, said: “We make different breads every week. It’s not just about teaching people the skills to make bread but also doing it together.

“All the bread we make goes to some kind of community function or people take the bread to someone who they know who needs it. It’s about making sure the bread goes where it is needed.”

Anyone is welcome at the baking sessions, which are free and start at 10am.

At the same time there is a Compassionate Art session, which is run by Robert Brain and also free to attend.

The church helps supply materials and equipment.

Mr Brain, from Henley, said: “This gives ordinary people a chance to be creative — you don’t have to be an artist.

“We encourage people to be original. It’s a diverse group and anyone is welcome.”

For more information, visit www.springwaterchurch.org.uk/

compassionate-loaf