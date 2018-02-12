New film club

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
A FILM club for people aged 50 and over is to start in Sonning Common.
It will be held at the village hall from 2pm to 4pm on the fourth Thursday of every month, beginning on February 22.
Tea, coffee and cake will be served before a film is shown on a big screen.
The club is being organised by the charity Age UK Oxfordshire.
It costs £3.50 per person. For more information, call Rachel Poole on 07827
023 5460.
