Lent lunches

Monday, 12 February 2018
LENT charity lunches will be held at Christ the King Church in Sonning Common on February 19 and March 5 and 9 at 12.30pm.
Soup, bread, fruit, tea and coffee will be served.
Donations will go to Parents and Children Together, Launchpad and South Central Ambulance’s First Responders.
Places must be booked. Call Sue Nickson on 0118 972 4520 or email her at sue@suenickson.com
