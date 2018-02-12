School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Monday, 12 February 2018
A VALENTINE’S Day barn dance will be held at Goring village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm.
There will be a hot supper followed by music from the Aldbrickham Band.
Proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the hall and to the field hospital at Mpanshya in Zambia.
For tickets, call Sally Wicks on (01491) 872707.
12 February 2018
More News:
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say