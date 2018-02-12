Society talk

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common is to ... [more]
THE Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society will hear a talk entitled “The story of the National Garden Scheme” on Tuesday.
It will be given by Angela O’Connell at Peppard War Memorial Hall, in Gallowstree Road at 7.30pm.
Volunteer driver threatened with court over fine
A VOLUNTEER driver has been threatened with court ... [more]
Deli that's been almost plastic-free for years
THE Granary delicatessen in Watlington has been ... [more]
