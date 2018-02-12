Festival date

School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
Monday, 12 February 2018
THIS year’s Henley Christmas Festival will take place on Friday November 30.
Thousands of people attended last year’s 27th annual festival which featured fairground rides, shopping stalls, food vendors and the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights.
12 February 2018
School becomes academy after closure threat lifted
