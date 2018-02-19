Field festival

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
A LIVE music and food festival will be held in Gallowstree Common on Sunday, May 27.
Around the Boundary will take place at the recreation ground in The Hamlet.
There will be music, children’s entertainment, food and a bar.
The event is in aid of Kidmore End Cricket Club and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.
Early bird tickets cost £20 (£5 children) and are available from www.aroundthe
boundary.com/buy-tickets
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say