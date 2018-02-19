Field festival

A LIVE music and food festival will be held in Gallowstree Common on Sunday, May 27.

Around the Boundary will take place at the recreation ground in The Hamlet.

There will be music, children’s entertainment, food and a bar.

The event is in aid of Kidmore End Cricket Club and the Kidmore End playing fields committee.

Early bird tickets cost £20 (£5 children) and are available from www.aroundthe

boundary.com/buy-tickets