A QUIZ night will be held in Charvil to raise money for child bereavement charity Daisy’s Dream.

It will take place at Charvil Piggott Primary School on Saturday, February 24 from 7pm.

A curry will be served by Cook Curry Club and there will also be a cash bar, raffle and auction.

Entry costs £140 per team of up to eight people. For more information, call Claire Rhodes on 0118 934 2604.