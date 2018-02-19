Memorial fun run

A FUN run will take place in memory of a man who died during a rugby match in Henley.

Pursuing Independent Paths, a charity, has organised the event next Sunday (February 25) to honour Simon Priestley, of Chilterns End Close, Henley.

The 46-year-old fly-half collapsed and died while playing for the Henley Bears against High Wycombe at Dry Leas on January 6.

Mr Priestley was a keen supporter of the charity, which helps people with learning difficulties.

The three-mile “zombie” run will start at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys at 3.30pm and costs £15 to enter. It will be followed by a reception at Lovibonds brewery in Marjet Place, Henley.

To enter, visit www.pip

online.org.uk/zombie/