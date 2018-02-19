Memorial fun run

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
Monday, 19 February 2018
A FUN run will take place in memory of a man who died during a rugby match in Henley.
Pursuing Independent Paths, a charity, has organised the event next Sunday (February 25) to honour Simon Priestley, of Chilterns End Close, Henley.
The 46-year-old fly-half collapsed and died while playing for the Henley Bears against High Wycombe at Dry Leas on January 6.
Mr Priestley was a keen supporter of the charity, which helps people with learning difficulties.
The three-mile “zombie” run will start at the Maltsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys at 3.30pm and costs £15 to enter. It will be followed by a reception at Lovibonds brewery in Marjet Place, Henley.
To enter, visit www.pip
online.org.uk/zombie/
19 February 2018
