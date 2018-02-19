Cuppa time

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
A TEA morning will be held in Henley to raise money for Dementia UK.
“Time for a Cuppa” will take place at the Chilterns Court Care Centre on Thursday, March 1 from 2.30pm to 4pm.
It is being organised by Jane Moss, admiral nurse for the Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the care home.
19 February 2018
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
