Cuppa time

A TEA morning will be held in Henley to raise money for Dementia UK.

“Time for a Cuppa” will take place at the Chilterns Court Care Centre on Thursday, March 1 from 2.30pm to 4pm.

It is being organised by Jane Moss, admiral nurse for the Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the care home.

