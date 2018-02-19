Parade 'not safe'

THE route of the children’s lantern parade in Henley at Christmas should be changed for safety reasons, it has been claimed.

More than 200 people took part in last year’s parade on the night of the Christmas Festival, walking from the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows to the Kenton Theatre in New Street via the towpath and then Thames Side and Riverside.

Richard Reed, who helped marshall the event, said the route along the river was too dangerous.

Speaking at a Christmas events “wash-up” meeting, he said: “I nearly went in.”

He suggested the parade should leave the museum via Meadow Road.

However, Reama Shearman, from the museum, said she thought the parade was a success and suggested having more marshalls.