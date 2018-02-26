Sing it, sister

A SINGING afternoon for women will be held at Charvil village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.

It will feature a medley of Rodgers & Hammerstein, songs, including Edelweiss, Oklahoma and You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The event costs £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.

To book a place, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney

newman@btinternet.com