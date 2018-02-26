Sing it, sister

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
A SINGING afternoon for women will be held at Charvil village hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.
It will feature a medley of Rodgers & Hammerstein, songs, including Edelweiss, Oklahoma and You’ll Never Walk Alone.
The event costs £10 which includes a copy of the music and refreshments.
To book a place, call Suzanne Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanney
newman@btinternet.com
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say