Parish talk

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
THE guest speaker at Peppard’s annual parish meeting will be Alison Barraclough, a trustee of the Chiltern Society.
The meeting will take place at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on April 21 at 10am.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say