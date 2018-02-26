Swimming for charity

HENLEY Lions Club will hold its annual Swimarathon next month.

The fund-raiser will take place in the pool at Henley leisure centre, off Gillotts Lane, on March 24 from 12.30pm.

Teams of sponsored swimmers, who can include only children or adults or a mixture of both, will attempt to swim as many lengths as possible in 40 minutes.

Only one team member can swim at a time, otherwise the team faces disqualification.

Team members should be confident to swim unaided at least 25 metres.

Diving is not allowed and swimmers are asked to arrive 30 minutes before their allocated swim time. All swimmers must wear a hat.

Suggested team sizes are three to four for strong swimmers, five to six for intermediates and mixed abilities and seven to eight for less strong swimmers.

The money raised by each team will be split equally between their chosen charity and a local children’s charity chosen by the Lions Club.

For more information and a sponsorship form, send an email to Liz Brent at

elizabethbrent@icloud.com