Monday, 26 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrating the achievements of local women

Celebrating the achievements of local women

HUNDREDS of people attended the annual Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards at Reading Town Hall.

The ceremony on Friday last week was celebrating the achievements of women in the district, with more than 30 women from Henley and the surrounding towns and villages nominated in seven categories.

The black-tie event also included a three-course dinner, auction and games, and was compered by former Reading FC and Wales footballer Ady Williams.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33