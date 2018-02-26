Celebrating the achievements of local women

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
HUNDREDS of people attended the annual Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards at Reading Town Hall.
The ceremony on Friday last week was celebrating the achievements of women in the district, with more than 30 women from Henley and the surrounding towns and villages nominated in seven categories.
The black-tie event also included a three-course dinner, auction and games, and was compered by former Reading FC and Wales footballer Ady Williams.
26 February 2018
