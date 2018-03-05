Time to quit

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a
WORKSHOPS will be held in Sonning Common to help people quit smoking.
The free sessions will be at Sonning Common Pharmacy, the health centre and Wood Lane Dentistry, all in Wood Lane, from 9am to 5pm on March 14, which is National No Smoking Day.
Topics covered will include nicotine replacement therapy, the cost of smoking to health and how it affects teeth and gums.
