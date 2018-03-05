Fun day move

A COMMUNITY fun day in Wargrave could be moved if it clashes with planned work to sports pitches.

Wokingham Borough Council plans to hold the event at Kings Field, off East View Road, on August 15 from noon to 4pm.

Wargrave Parish Council has given permission for the field to be used but is currently investigating reorienting the pitches.

It says the fun day will have to move to the neighbouring recreation ground if work starts before August.