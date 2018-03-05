Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fun day move

A COMMUNITY fun day in Wargrave could be moved if it clashes with planned work to sports pitches.

Wokingham Borough Council plans to hold the event at Kings Field, off East View Road, on August 15 from noon to 4pm.

Wargrave Parish Council has given permission for the field to be used but is currently investigating reorienting the pitches.

It says the fun day will have to move to the neighbouring recreation ground if work starts before August.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33