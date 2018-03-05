Jazz concert

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
JAZZ bassist Alec Dankworth is to perform at Goring village hall next Friday (March 9).
The musician, who has previously appeared with Van Morrison and Dave Brubeck, will be accompanied by his daughter Emily on vocals, percussionist Paul Clarvis and saxophonist Julian Siegel.
Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15 and are available from Inspiration in High Street or John Calvert on (01491) 874492.
05 March 2018
