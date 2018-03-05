Aiders appeal

FIRST aiders are being sought for this year’s Gap Festival in Goring, which runs from June 9 to 17.

Volunteers will be trained in emergency first aid at a discounted rated of £35 whereas the course would usually cost more than £140. Businesses can also send staff on the course for £70.

Training will take place at Goring community centre on March 16 and the qualification is valid for three years.

In return, candidates must commit to at least three events during the festival week.

For more information, call Rebecca Russell on 03333 210131 or email rebecca.russell@ssfb.co.uk