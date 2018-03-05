Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Prayer day

A CHURCH service will take place tonight (Friday) as part of woman's world day of prayer.

The service will be at St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road, Sonning at 6.30pm. All our welcome.

Each year on the first Friday in March thousands of people around the world pray for a chosen nation and this year it is Suriname in South America.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33