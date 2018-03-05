Prayer day

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A CHURCH service will take place tonight (Friday) as part of woman's world day of prayer.
The service will be at St Michael’s Church in Peppard Road, Sonning at 6.30pm. All our welcome.
Each year on the first Friday in March thousands of people around the world pray for a chosen nation and this year it is Suriname in South America.
05 March 2018
