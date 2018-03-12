Egg hunt day

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
A CHILDREN’S Easter egg hunt will be held in Wargrave on Saturday, March 24, starting at 2pm at the scout hut off East View Road.
The event is being organised by the village’s beavers, cubs and scouts troops.
Chocolate eggs will be hidden around the recreation ground, in the village and in nearby woods and there will be timed competitions.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
