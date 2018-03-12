Gift workshop

A MOTHER’S day gift-making workshop is being held at Sonning Common village hall today (Friday) from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

It is being run by the Creation Station Woodley and Caversham and is aimed at children under 11.

They will be able to decorate a flower pot picture holder, make a beaded key ring and a card and decorate a wooden photo frame. It costs £8 per child.