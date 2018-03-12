Run cancelled due to snow

THIS year’s Goring 10km race was cancelled for safety reasons.

Organisers of the event, which was due to take place on Sunday, called it off due to the snow and freezing temperatures.

They inspected the course two days beforehand and said parts of it were likely to remain frozen and therefore dangerous for runners, even if there was a thaw.

In an email to participants, they said: “Our concerns for the safety of all involved must take priority and as such, very regrettably, this year’s race has been cancelled.”

More than 1,200 runers were expect to take part in the race, which raises money for Goring Primary School.