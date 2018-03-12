Monday, 12 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Run cancelled due to snow

THIS year’s Goring 10km race was cancelled for safety reasons.

Organisers of the event, which was due to take place on Sunday, called it off due to the snow and freezing temperatures.

They inspected the course two days beforehand and said parts of it were likely to remain frozen and therefore dangerous for runners, even if there was a thaw.

In an email to participants, they said: “Our concerns for the safety of all involved must take priority and as such, very regrettably, this year’s race has been cancelled.”

More than 1,200 runers were expect to take part in the race, which raises money for Goring Primary School.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33