Civil War talk

THE Goring Gap Local History Society will be given a talk by Liz Woolley on “Oxfordshire and the Spanish Civil War” at Goring village hall on March 19 at 2.30pm. 

The society’s transport history group will be visiting the National Army Museum and Royal Chelsea Hospital and Museum on March 21.

For more information, visit www.goringgaphistory.
org.uk

