Monday, 12 March 2018

Tea postponed

A TEA afternoon will be held at the Chilterns Court care centre in Henley on Thursday, April 5 at 2.30pm.

The “Time for a Cuppa” event was due to be held on Thursday last week but was postponed due to the snow.

It is being organised by Jane Moss, admiral nurse for the Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the care home, in aid of Dementia UK.

