Prams at the ready!

A PRAM race will be held in Hambleden on Sunday, May 6 (noon) to raise money for the new cellar walls at the village social club and upkeep of the sports pavilion.

The event at Hambleden Dene will include races for children and adults. There will also be a tug of war, raffle and tombola, a bouncy castle and food and drink. To enter, call (01491) 571656, email hambledenssc@gmail.com or visit the social club or village post office.