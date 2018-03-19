Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Concert for organ

CELLIST Matt Lowe is to perform at St Thomas’s church in Goring in aid of its organ fund on Sunday (March 18).

Mr Lowe, who is director of music at Bradfield College, will play Mendelssohn’s Sonata in D and Martinu’s Slovak Variation with accompaniment from pianist John Paul Ekins.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) from Inspiration in High Street or on the door.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33