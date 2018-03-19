Concert for organ

CELLIST Matt Lowe is to perform at St Thomas’s church in Goring in aid of its organ fund on Sunday (March 18).

Mr Lowe, who is director of music at Bradfield College, will play Mendelssohn’s Sonata in D and Martinu’s Slovak Variation with accompaniment from pianist John Paul Ekins.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) from Inspiration in High Street or on the door.