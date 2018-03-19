Animals fun

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
A CHILDREN’S activities morning with a theme of animals will be held at Wargrave library on Monday, April 9 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
The session is for children aged seven to 11 and costs £2. Places must be booked in advance.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say