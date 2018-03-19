Monday, 19 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Art workshop

ARTIST Chris Scoby-Smith is to hold a workshop on mixed media collages at the Old Stables in High Street, Whitchurch, on Monday from 10am to 4pm. 

Participants will learn how to create their own artworks using paper and fabric. Entry costs £45. For more information, call (0118) 984 4252 or email chrisscoby-smith@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33